The state gun carriage and its leading role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

In the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the state gun carriage has a starring role to play. As bearers will lift the coffin from the raised platform- catafalque- where the queen’s coffin has lain-in-state in Westminster Hall, the coffin will be carried to a state gun carriage waiting outside. Sailors will then guide the coffin to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry will follow the gun carriage in procession to a route lined by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

Who are the sailors?

A crew of ninety-eight Royal Navy sailors, also known as the Sovereign’s Guard will haul the state gun carriage on which the Queen’s coffin will be placed using white rope. Another forty sailors will march behind the gun carriage to act as a brake.

What is the history of gun carriage?

The gun carriage was first used for the funeral of Queen Victoria in 1901 and is looked after by the Royal Navy. The gun carriage was also used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten.

