Meet Chrissy Heerey, the last person to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state

Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Chrissy Heerey had already visited the Queen but waited in line again on Monday to see the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of RAF from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Chrissy Heerey became the last person on Monday to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at the Westminster Hall which was was closed for public ahead of the monarch's funeral. The Queen's coffin was taken in the historic hall last Wednesday following which a huge number of people queued to catch a glimpse of the country's longest-reigning monarch.

Chrissy Heerey had already visited the Queen but waited in line again on Monday to see the monarch and experience what she described as “one of the highlights of her life”.

"I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it felt like a real privilege to do that. I'd already been round once, I went in at 1:15 this morning. It's one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here," Chrissy Heerey told Birmingham Live after coming out of the premises.

Long queues were seen along the bank of the River Thames as people waited to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. The tradition of lying-in-state is an honour accorded to sovereigns, current or past queen consorts. Following this, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
