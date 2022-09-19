Britain pauses as two-minute silence observed concluding Queen's state funeral

A two-minute silence was held on Monday at the conclusion of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. After the sounding of the Last Post, the service at Westminster Abbey where the royal family and world leaders gathered to bid the Queen farewell, ended with the two-minute silence.

“To pay our respects to Her Majesty The Queen this silence will be observed in all UK government buildings. Devolved administrations will issue instructions in their estates and others as necessary. Local authorities, businesses, organisations and individuals may choose to join us in observing this silence,” the royal family said.

The silence, was widely observed across the UK, marking the last goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. The two-minute silence was followed by the national anthem “God Save the King” and a Lament as an expression of grief over Queen Elizabeth II’s demise.

