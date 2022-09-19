Home / World News / Westminster Abbey: The witness to Queen Elizabeth II's marriage, coronation and funeral

Westminster Abbey: The witness to Queen Elizabeth II's marriage, coronation and funeral

world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 07:15 PM IST

Leading up to the funeral service at the Westminster Abbey, the church's tenor bell tolled every minute for 96 minutes, signifying the age at which Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8.

Members of the Royal family and guests sing as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lies by the altar during the State Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS)
Members of the Royal family and guests sing as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lies by the altar during the State Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which happened at London's Westminster Abbey, saw the attendance of 2,000 mourners, including many world leaders. With this, the iconic church became a witness to three significant events in the Britain's longest-reigning monarch's life - her marriage to Prince Philip, her coronation in 1952, and her funeral.

In death, the late Queen entered and departed the thousand-year-old church to the same words of prayer “May God grant to the living, grace; to the departed, rest,” AFP reported.

Catch live updates of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The funeral service that lasted for an hour included an observation of two-minute silence by the entire country. It concluded with the UK national anthem ‘God Save the King’ - symbolising the passing of reign from Queen Elizabeth II to her eldest son King Charles III, and a lament played by the late monarch's piper.

Leading up to the service, Westminster Abbey's tenor bell tolled every minute for 96 minutes, signifying the age at which Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

The Queen's coffin will be buried at Windsor Castle, which is expected to be a private affair. The final journey of the late monarch from Westminster Abbey to her resting place saw King Charles III, his siblings, and their families walk behind with sombre expressions on their faces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii great britain united kingdom westminster windsor castle prince charles + 5 more
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii great britain united kingdom westminster windsor castle prince charles + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out