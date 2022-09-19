Westminster Abbey: The witness to Queen Elizabeth II's marriage, coronation and funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which happened at London's Westminster Abbey, saw the attendance of 2,000 mourners, including many world leaders. With this, the iconic church became a witness to three significant events in the Britain's longest-reigning monarch's life - her marriage to Prince Philip, her coronation in 1952, and her funeral.

In death, the late Queen entered and departed the thousand-year-old church to the same words of prayer “May God grant to the living, grace; to the departed, rest,” AFP reported.

Catch live updates of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The funeral service that lasted for an hour included an observation of two-minute silence by the entire country. It concluded with the UK national anthem ‘God Save the King’ - symbolising the passing of reign from Queen Elizabeth II to her eldest son King Charles III, and a lament played by the late monarch's piper.

Leading up to the service, Westminster Abbey's tenor bell tolled every minute for 96 minutes, signifying the age at which Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

The Queen's coffin will be buried at Windsor Castle, which is expected to be a private affair. The final journey of the late monarch from Westminster Abbey to her resting place saw King Charles III, his siblings, and their families walk behind with sombre expressions on their faces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON