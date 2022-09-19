Scotland to Windsor, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen's entire final journey

Princess Anne, one of Elizabeth II's four children, is now the Queen's only child following the monarch's hearse to Windsor in a car. Elizabeth's son King Charles III and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage that bore the queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey early in the day during the monarch's state funeral.

But Princess Anne- often termed the most hardworking royal- is the only child to accompany every leg of the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland since the monarch’s death on September 8.

Princess Anne flew to Scotland and was present for her mother’s final hours at Balmoral Castle.

Anne accompanied the monarch's coffin on a six-hour trip to Edinburgh, where the queen lay-in-state.

In the solemn procession of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Princess Anne walked in the front row, to King Charles III’s left as she wore a ceremonial uniform of the Royal Navy with the rank of admiral.

