At Windsor, Queen's corgis patiently/ impatiently await their master's coffin

world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 08:46 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II.&nbsp;(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Two of the Queen's beloved corgis awaited the arrival of Elizabeth II's coffin at the Windsor castle. The monarch’s love for corgis dated back to her childhood, when she fell in love with her father King George VI’s dog, Dookie.

Queen Elizabeth II had two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, both of whom waited for the monarch's coffin at Windsor where Britain's longest-reigning monarch will be buried along side her husband Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral.(Reuters)
Her corgis will now live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, reports said.

During the seven decades of her reign, Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 Corgis. In 1944, on her 18th birthday, she was given a Pembroke Welsh corgi puppy named Susan.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.(Reuters File)
Reportedly the Queen even smuggled the dog beneath a rug in the royal carriage for her honeymoon in 1947.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
