As UK prepares for Queen Elizabeth II funeral, a look at her final days

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history died last Thursday. She was 96. Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's death, triggering 10 days of national mourning.

The eldest of her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, became Britain's king immediately. Here is a look at Queen Elizabeth II's final days:

September 6

Queen Elizabeth II receives Boris Johnson at her Balmoral residence in the Scottish Highlands, to accept his formal resignation as UK's prime minister after which the monarch asks Liz Truss to form the government.

September 7

In a public statement, as queen of Canada, now her last, Queen Elizabeth II condoles the loss of lives in a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

September 8

Prince Charles flies to Balmoral as soon as Buckingham Palace issues a statement saying that the Queen's doctors were concerned for her health.

Queen Elizabeth dies, the palace informs. Three days later, Queen Elizabeth's coffin is driven from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the monarch's official residence in Scotland.

Then Queen Elizabeth's coffin is flown from Edinburgh to London on a military transport plane.

At Westminster Hall, the monarch's coffin lies-in-state.

