Prince William's ‘Meghan’ warning to Prince Harry ‘was correct’

Prince William's concerns over Prince Harry's whirlwind romance with Meghan Markle were justified. Prince Harry's memoir exposes brother Prince William's well-intended advice on fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle. (AP)

In his bombshell memoir, ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry revealed that his brother cautioned him against proposing too quickly, fearing their relationship was moving too fast.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, told The Sun, acknowledging William's advice as well-intentioned: “He was correct to guide or warn Harry 'are you sure you're not going a bit fast'. I think it came from a good place.”

Bond points out that all of the “long” marriages within the Royal Family to date were “survived” by a long two courtship, for instance the marriage between Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward and “that is one of the most delightfully happy marriages in the Royal Family.”

Bond commented further during the Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Comparing Harry and Meghan's rapid courtship to the more gradual romance of Prince William and Kate. “Kate was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of royal life,” she observed.

ALSO READ| King Charles III is ‘delighted’ to see Kate Middleton in Trooping the Colour

Despite Prince William's words of caution, Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017, just over a year into their relationship that spanned continents. Their wedding, a lavish affair at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, was followed by a reception hosted by William at Frogmore House.

In his memoir, Harry disclosed that the wedding arrangements strained his relationship with his brother.

Prince William is secretly meeting British spies

Amidst the bombshell claims and while Kate Middleton is all set to appear for the first time in Trooping the Colour since announcing her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment on March 22, Prince William secretly attended a meeting with some of the operatives of the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI6 two days before the start of the annual parade.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton to attend royal event with George, Charlotte, Louis as William vows to…

According to Hello! Magazine, records in the Court Circular which is the official listing of the British Monarchs and their family members, engagements/appearances are stated that the Prince of Wales visited the Secret Intelligence Service headquarters on the 13th of June.

Once again, there is no official information on this, and also this particular meeting is not mentioned in any official announcement released by the Kensington Palace.