Why will late Prince Philip be moved from the royal vault at St George’s Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral marks the second major royal funeral within 18 months as her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April last year. Prince Philip was laid to rest in a ceremony at St George’s Chapel Windsor. On the day of the Queen’s funeral, Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved from its current resting place and will be interred alongside his wife. Here’s everything you need to know:

Where is Prince Philip’s coffin buried?

Prince Philip’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during his funeral. In a private burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor, Queen Elizbeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the St George’s Chapel as her husband Prince Philip will also be moved so that they can lie together.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel was built in 1969 after Queen Elizabeth ordered it to be the final resting place of George VI. The memorial chapel is an attachment to the grander St George’s Chapel which was built in 1528 by Henry VIII.

