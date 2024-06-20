Meghan Markle was ‘irritated’ to discover that Beckhams had ‘more wealth than herself,’ new book claims

Royal author Tom Bower has provided shocking analyses of the feud between Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham in his new memoir. He has claimed that Meghan was "irritated" by the Beckhams’ wealth and “saw herself as higher up on the pecking order.” Meghan Markle was ‘irritated’ to discover the Beckhams had ‘more wealth than herself,' according to a new book (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” the biography claimed. “As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.”

The book added, “She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

The book also states that Meghan asked Victoria to provide her with free handbags and clothes, but this was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules.”

The feud

The Beckhams were previously close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and even attended their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. However, their bond soured after the Sussexes allegedly accused David and Victoria Beckham of leaking stories. This was said to have left David “absolutely furious.” Several subsequent reports claimed that the Sussexes and Beckhams’ relationship was “over.”

"Any making up now is so unlikely,” a source told the Mail in July. In 2020, a source told The Sun of the Sussexes’ allegations against the Beckhams, "Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David. He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while."

Meghan’s former friend Lizzie Cundy said the Beckhams gradually distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan. "I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends,” Lizzie said. "Many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan."

"These are real big family people, there’s no way Victoria would’ve leaked stories,” she added.