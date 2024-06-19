Prince Harry ‘homesick’ but Meghan Markle feels ‘rejected by the UK,’ expert says: ‘She is totally focused on…’

Prince Harry is “homesick” as he looks for a new residence in the UK, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has said. “I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick,” the host of the To Di For Daily podcast told Fox News Digital. At present, the Duke of Sussex lives with his wife Meghan Markle, and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, California. Prince Harry ‘homesick’ but Meghan Marke feels ‘rejected by the UK' (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

“It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve,” Schofield claimed. “Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit.”

Schofield added that Harry “won’t make any drastic or financial moves until he settles his security issues.”

Previously, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold told New York Post that the Duke had been searching for properties in the UK, his home country. “It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants,” Harrold said. “Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change.”

“You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that,” Harrold added.

‘She feels rejected’

Schofield said that despite Harry’s homesickness, Meghan feels “rejected” by the United Kingdom. “She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her,” Schofield said. “I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats.”

Meanwhile, both Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer, “I don’t think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the UK. I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now,” Schofield said.