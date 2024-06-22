William and Kate to 'encourage' Charlotte and Louis to pursue non-working royal role after Harry…

Prince William and Kate Middleton, are reportedly taking a new approach to raising their children, particularly Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As George being the oldest would ascend to the throne after William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will make sure not to make the same mistake that caused a royal rift with Harry. This comes after the report surfaced that William backs his father King Charles in his attempts to reduce the power of the monarchy, and he aspires to take this goal even further. Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles on his official birthday in London, Britain, June 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

'William and Kate steer Charlotte and Louis away from royal roles'

In the wake of the Duke’s well-publicised decision to step back from royal duties, William and Kate are said to be prioritizing a different future for their younger children, one that allows them more freedom and the chance to forge their own paths outside of the traditional working royal role. There are indications that this decision is being considered as part of bold plans to reform the British royal family when Prince William and Princess Kate assume the throne, in light of the major disruption caused by Prince Harry's bitter exit from royal responsibilities.

“The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing,” an insider told Daily Beast. “They will be encouraged to not become working royals,” they added. The palace has yet to confirm the report.

Prince William to slim down monarchy

The report published in the Daily Mail highlighted uncertainties about whether William will continue inviting new members to join the royal workforce once senior family members retire. There is also doubt about whether he will allow his younger children to take on royal responsibilities. The source confirmed the report, emphasising that Charlotte and Louis are deliberately kept out of the public eye to empower them to make their own choices about their future.

The anticipated royal decision aims to prevent a repeat of Harry's actions. In 2020, William's younger brother Harry stepped down from his working royal duties alongside Meghan. Subsequently, he criticised the royal family for allegedly discriminating against Meghan. Their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and subsequent Netflix documentary severely damaged the monarchy's public image.

A close friend of the couple told the Daily Beast, “It is no secret that William has been devastated by the destruction of his relationship with Harry. Although he absolutely puts the blame on Meghan and Harry, he does of course also appreciate that the whole system, where one of your kids is less important than the other due to an accident of birth, had a massive part to play in what happened and how it happened.” The source stressed that William and Catherine deeply love their children, and their focus is on them. “They seek a practical solution to the longstanding challenge of what to do with 'spare' problems.”