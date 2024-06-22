Melania may choose Trump's running mate as she breaks cover in Manhattan; ex campaign aide claims

Melania Trump, the former First Lady, was spotted exiting Trump Tower in New York City on Friday after staying out of the public eye for a long time. She has largely remained less politically active as her husband eyes the White House for a second term, making her appearance just a week ahead of the first presidential debate. Now, a former Trump campaign aide suggests she could play a significant part in who he chooses as his running mate. Former President Donald Trump, right, stands with Melania Trump as they arrive for a GOP fundraiser, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Melania Trump could influence VP pick

On Friday, a CNN host asked former Trump adviser David Urban who he believed would have the most influence over the former president's choice of running mate. Without hesitation, Urban mentioned Melania. 'Melania Trump. His wife! I’d like to know who Melania likes, right? That’s really, probably his closest advisor,' Urban said. According to him, the former First Lady, despite keeping a low profile this time, has a great deal of influence over her husband. He stressed that since she has remained in the circle for a long time, she can make an educated choice. “It will be interesting to see who she likes,” he added.

Who are the top contenders for Trump’s running mate?

According to a former aide to Trump, the leading candidates for the vice presidential slot include Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Additionally, other prominent contenders reportedly in the running are Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).

Will Trump remain the Republican presidential nominee?

Debate surrounds whether Donald Trump will maintain his position as the Republican presidential nominee, especially after his guilty verdict in the hush money case. The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is approaching, where he is expected to be nominated. However, a looming sentencing by Judge Juan Merchan is scheduled just three weeks before the convention. Earlier this month, Trump stated he would likely announce his vice presidential pick at the July convention. However, if he is sentenced to prison time, he would likely not make it to the venue, leaving the decision to someone else.

Regarding Mrs. Trump, she was quite engaged throughout the 2020 presidential debates. However, the upcoming debate next week stands out because it will exclude the audience, featuring only the two candidates including Trump and Joe Biden and the debate moderators. She first teamed up with Trump when he declared his candidacy for the presidency in November of the previous year. Beyond that, she had only made appearances at fundraisers supporting his campaign.