Justin Timberlake's pre-arrest concert footage with ‘bloodshot eyes’ surfaces, fans worried; ‘he had something..’

Our favourite pop prince, Justin Timberlake, is in hot water after DWI arrest amid his ongoing world tour. The arrest has sparked debate among fans, with some questioning whether the incident was a genuine case of intoxication. But, someone just dug up concert footage from Vegas, filmed just weeks before the arrest. The video shows him belting out tunes, but eagle-eyed fans can't help but notice what appear to be bloodshot eyes. Justin Timberlake's pre-arrest LA concert footage surafces(Twitter (X))

Justin Timberlake's pre-arrest concert video surfaces

Earlier, the singer spent a night in custody after he refused a breathalyzer and failed a sobriety test when police pulled his car over, suspecting him of drunk driving. Now, a video from his Las Vegas show has emerged amid the controversy. Timberlake is onstage, belting out hits and even goes down the stairs to interact with fans.

Fan-captured footage, close enough to decipher his exact condition, has sparked concern. The internet noticed something strange — his eyes appear bloodshot. Now everyone is speculating: was something amiss with him back in May, or did he 'have something running in his system,' as claimed by netizens?"

Justin Timberlake appears drunk in Las Vegas show, fans react

A person took a jab at his recent mugshot: 'He needs to invest in some sunglasses lol.' Another wrote, 'He had something in his system,' after watching footage of his Las Vegas performance; 'I'm convinced.' 'Dude is cooked…,' chimed in another. Other comments included, 'His eyes look evil,' 'Timberlake is going through something... Wonder what skeletons he's been hiding,' and ‘Look at his eyes!! No doubt Justin had something in his system!!’

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest

Earlier, following his arrest, a mugshot showed Justin Timberlake with red, glassy eyes suspected of violating a stop sign and swerving out of his lane in the Hamptons on a Tuesday morning. The official arrest record supported these claims. The 43-year-old, who was enjoying a night out at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, Long Island, admitted to having only one martini before deciding to drive. Yet, a bystander told The Post that Timberlake was "out of it" to the point where he accidentally took another man's drink from a table and drank it while he was away in the restroom.

A source earlier told PEOPLE that the pop star was freaking out the whole night in custody. "He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," the insider claimed. “He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out,” they added.