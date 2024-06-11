One Piece's historic 25th Anniversary celebrations take over Las Vegas Sphere | Watch

The glorious pirate banner splashes across the Las Vegas Sphere as the beloved anime One Piece celebrates its 25th anniversary. The iconic, long-running franchise is still well alive across formats, with both manga and anime episodes showering its vast fandom with immeasurable content. One Piece's 25th Anniversary celebrations take over the Las Vegas Sphere.

For a week-long stay, the One Piece display has taken over the Exosphere exterior of the legendary Las Vegas spectacle. From June 10 to 16, the revolutionary venue will display a 90-second anime display on its larger-than-life LED screens as Luffy and the rest of his pirate crew own the place.

Check out the One Piece Las Vegas Sphere display

The Toei Animation project is based on the manga created by Eiichiro Oda. In addition to featuring some close shots of its main character, Luffy, in his Gear Form avatar, the Las Vegas architectural marvel also allows fans a glimpse into the franchise's various arcs, mapped out over its decades-long journey.

Las Vegas' one-of-a-kind entertainment attraction, with its 580,000 square feet of exterior LED structure, is the perfect platform for One Piece's historic milestone.

For fans in Las Vegas or travelling to the populous US city, the Sphere isn't the only anime-themed attraction offering a jaw-dropping experience. You can set sail on the adventure of a lifetime at the first-ever official One Piece cafe in the US. Unleashing a culinary experience inspired by the much-loved anime series, this Las Vegas cafe indulges fans in a menu that the Straw Hat Crew may otherwise relish in the fictional light.

Meanwhile, fans elsewhere can enjoy the shonen adventure fantasy on their small screens at home via Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll's log line for the anime reads: “Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”