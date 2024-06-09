Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Demon Slayer Hashira Arc Training Episode 5, “I Even Ate Demons," resumed the weekly adventures of Tanjiro and the other demon hunters who have promised to expand the horizon of their abilities and strength. Undergoing rigorous training sessions with different masters, they're open to learning as much as possible before an imminent duel with Muzan and his demons. Demon Slayer episodes come out every Sunday.(Ufotable)

Following the June 9 offering, Ufotable's hit anime series will return next week with more action-packed lessons and character-driven interactions. Here's what we know about the sixth episode.

Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series as:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6 release date

The upcoming Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST.

Crunchyroll previously updated its release schedule for all future episodes of the season. From Episode 4 onwards, the anime streaming service revised the release time of Hashira Training Arc episodes from 10:45 am PT to 8:45 am PT.

Where to watch Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 6?

Japanese viewers can tune into Fuji TV and other local networks for the next broadcast. Meanwhile, international viewers can rely on Crunchyroll for the sixth episode's simulcast at 8:45 am PT.

Indian streaming service JioCinema has also been streaming Demon Slayer's new episodes via its anime hub since the Season 4 premiere. Therefore, Indian fans can also turn to this OTT platform for simultaneous access to the latest episodes of the series. All five episodes of Season 4 are already streaming on JioCinema, and seasons 1 to 3 are also available on the streamer.

Crunchyroll's website confirms that Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia.

According to Crunchyrol's latest update, Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6 will start playing on Crunchyroll on June 16 at 8:45 am PT.

Correspondingly, the episode release schedule for other time zones is listed below:

Central Time: Sunday, June 16, at 10:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, June 16, at 11:45 am

GMT: Sunday, June 16, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 16, at 9:15 pm

Australia Central Time: Monday, June 16, at 1:45 am

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 recap

Tanjiro and the other demon hunters continue on their training path. Just as he previously followed Mist Hashira's guidance to strengthen his attacks and fighting strategies, this time, Sanemi Shinazugawa and his brother Genya were some of the central characters of the narrative.

The upcoming Episode 6 will build on similar character-focused dynamics and interactions. Exclusive anime-only scenes are already hard at work, fleshing out a grounded chapter while gradually weighing out the original manga content.