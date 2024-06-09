Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Kafka's double identity remains a well-preserved secret, at least for now. With the squad's attention peeled for looming dangers, everyone is playing their cards right. However, it won't be long before the game flips on them. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 aired on June 8, opening the latest offering with blazing visuals of the battlefield on fire. As the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force struggled to control the attacks of two deadly opponents of gigantic proportions under control, the next outing will pick up the action where it left off in media res. Kaiju No. 8 anime airs every Saturday. (Production I.G)

Here's what we know about Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 release date and time

The tenth episode is slated to be released on Saturday, June 15, at 11 pm JST. Check out the exact schedule according to your time zone below:

Pacific Time: Saturday, June 15, at 7 am

Eastern Time: Saturday, June 15, at 10 am

European Time: Saturday, June 15, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 15, at 7:30 pm

Australia Central Time: Sunday, June 15, at 11:30 pm

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10?

The much-hyped anime series is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Netflix—in limited regions. Crunchyroll is the best platform for international audiences to stream episodes online. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 will first air in Japan on local TV networks. Thereafter, the latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 recap

A new fight has merely kicked off, and fans are evidently already loving it. After the Episode 9 broadcast, praise for several characters, especially Hoshina and Kikoru, poured out on social media, as fans were awestruck by the “badass” characters and their fighting edge with custom weapons slaying the visuals on screen.

The latest offering was particularly fiery, literally. With a wyvern-type Kaiju taking over the scene, explosions are inevitable. Kafka was quick to notice its characteristics and instantly alerted Hoshina that the wyvern type doesn't act in groups. Although Kafka's advice effectively works in the favour of their teams initially, heavy impact and thunderous damages follow.

Kikoru joins the rest a bit late. With her new custom weapon becoming an instrumental aid for them, she quickly turns the tide on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Hoshina is also stuck battling the Daikaiju. Just as the troupes thought they'd gotten the hang of the situation, the whole scene flips on them with Daikaiju significantly growing in size.

The forthcoming Episode 10 will likely direct the attention towards the looming danger in sight as all eyes will be on the humongous Daikaiju, ready to attack again. On top of that, since the savage creature is well beyond the 9.0 mark, there's all the more logic in hailing it as Kaiju No. 10. As the episodes also rise higher up the chronological order, the fear of Kafka's secret being outed is becoming more and more pronounced. The inevitable revelation is imminent - the question is when will the switch be flipped for the worse for him?