Wind Breaker Episode 11: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Wind Breaker is inching closer to its season's final offering, and the high-speed action sequences have seemingly momentarily quietened down. According to Anime TV, the CloverWorks production is billed as a 13-episode season. Wind Breaker Episode 11 drops on Crunchyroll on June 14.(CloverWorks)

As we're entering the final pages of the first season, Sakura's mindset of being at “the top of the world” is already changing after his life-altering clash with Umemiya. Episode 10 significantly switched its high-octane action hits to a more grounded reality filled with insightful conversations. It is a testament that the much-praised anime is so much more than fistful hits.

Crunchyroll describes the series as: “Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”

Wind Breaker Episode 11 Release date

According to several media sources, the next Wind Breaker episode will air in Japan on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 12:26 am JST.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 11?

After local Japanese TV networks broadcast the episode, international audiences may rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premiere:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, June 13, at 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, June 13, at 11:26 am

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, June 13, at 5:26 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, June 13, at 8:56 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, June 14, at 12:56 am

Wind Breaker Episode 10 Recap

Upon the epic conclusion of the fight, Umemiya, Tomiyama, Togame, and all the others bond over food and relaxed conversations. Meanwhile, Tomiyama couldn't hold back and asked Umemiya several questions about how he still found joy in everything despite the pressures of being at the top.

He ultimately opens up about his relaxed disposition and positive outlook on everything. Additionally, Umemiya affirms that his rise to the top wasn't an isolated outcome. Turning his eyes to Sakura, he also highlighted that his success wasn't solely attributed to his actions but also to all those people who helped him reach that end.

Later, Sakura and Umemiya share a more intimate bonding moment at Kotoha Tachibana's Cafe. Their discussions lead to Sakura's confession that he must beat Umemiya to secure a post at the top of Furin. In the upcoming episode, we can expect Umemiya's words to resonate with Sakura as he becomes cognisant of the need for others' support to become Furin's number one.

A new Wind Breaker project has also been teased. More details on this front have yet to follow. The spring anime's undeniable rise and popularity have inevitably opened the doors to more such avenues in the future.