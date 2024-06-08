Oshi no Ko Season 2 release date confirmed; stunning teaser visuals unveil fresh look at popular anime's new TV chapter

The Oshi no Ko TV anime's second season is officially a go! With less than a month left before the extraordinary musical drama's next instalment takes over Otakus' screens, a brand-new teaser visual reveal has spiked the levels of anticipation associated with the upcoming premiere. Still from the new Oshi no Ko Season 2 commercial. The popular anime sequel premieres on HIDIVE on July 3.

Offering a change of pace from the usual shonen narratives occupying mainstream traction, Oshi no Ko Season 2's latest 30-second commercial also boasts the musical preview of the following TV chapter. Lending a glimpse at the forthcoming season's opening theme song 'Fatale,’ performed by GEMN, the preview promises that the season 2 premiere will launch across 35 local stations in Japan.

As per a previous announcement, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 1 is also receiving a special screening premiere ahead of its TV release date. The advance screening event is slated to unfold at the Marunouchi Piccadilly Theatre in Tokyo on June 30, 2024.

Here's what we know about the second season's premiere set to air in July:

Oshi no Ko Season 2 release date

The latest update surrounding the much-anticipated sequel confirmed that Oshi no Ko anime will return on July 3, 2024.

Based on the hit manga by Aka Akasaka, with illustrations by Mengo Yokoyari, this series is a satire on the Japanese idol industry. The first season of the atypical series is already streaming on HIDIVE (it can be accessed through Prime Video's channels in select regions). Limited streaming coverage is also available on Netflix.

Oshi No Ko plot

With Manga Plus releasing the English version of the digital copies of the manga, the platform describes the storyline as:

"In the world of showbiz, lies are weapons." Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favourite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the "worst possible way," setting the gears of fate in motion! The amazing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari team up to depict the world of showbiz from a completely new perspective in this shocking series!"