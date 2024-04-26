Oshi no Ko Chapter 148: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Oshi no Ko is a popular Seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. It was first serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in 2020. Since then, it has amassed a huge fanbase. As the previous chapter added more spice to the exciting plot with a new twist, the anticipation for Chapter 148 is brewing among fans. Here's when it drops and all you need to know: Oshi no Ko is currently on a break due to Golden Week in Japan.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 148 release date and time

Chapter 148 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 9, at 12 am JST. However as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am May 8 Wednesday CT 9 am May 8 Wednesday ET 10 am May 8 Wednesday GMT 3 pm May 8 Wednesday ACST 12:30 am May 9 Thursday

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 148?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter online on official sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, it is important to note that only the first three and the latest three chapters are free to read. If you wish to read the entire series, you must opt for a premium membership. You can access Oshi no Ko on both the platform's website and application.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 148?

While no spoilers have landed on social media as of yet, Oshi no Ko chapter 148 is likely to feature some gripping scenes. As Ruby is done with her part in the film, the series is getting closer to “The End of the Play.” The previous chapter, titled Wish, has already set the stage for a possible confrontation between Ruby and Hikaru. Fans also saw the Akane dramatically saving Ruby from her father. This only means that fans must be prepared for unexpected endings.