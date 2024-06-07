 Blue Lock Chapter 265: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Blue Lock Chapter 265: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 07, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Blue Lock Chapter 265

As the previous Blue Lock chapter brought an intense match to the forefront, fans eagerly await to see what's next. Thanks to no break this week, the beloved sports manga will follow its usual release schedule. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the next chapter:

Blue Lock Chapter 265 is set to arrive next week(8Bit)
Blue Lock Chapter 265 is set to arrive next week(8Bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 265 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 265 is set to arrive on Wednesday, June 12, at 12 am JST. This means that the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release on Tuesday. Considering the regional time differences, you can check out the exact release schedule below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8 amJune 11Tuesday
CDT10 amJune 11Tuesday
EDT11 amJune 11Tuesday
GMT3 pmJune 11Tuesday
ACST12:30 amJune 12Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 265?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It is important to note that though the platform can be accessed via both mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audiences only. Apart from K Manga, Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. While there are no subscription fees, a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 265?

In the previous chapter, Dead, Dead, Dead, or Alive, fans saw Kiyora Jin's backstory and past struggles. However, the chapter brought Alexis Ness to the forefront towards the end as the ball dropped to him. Blue Lock Chapter 265 is likely to pick up right after it and reveal Ness's thought pattern. As the spoilers are yet to be released, it is unclear at the time whether he will assist Kaiser despite his betrayal.

