Anime TV rankings: Demon Slayer Season 4 defeats Detective Conan for 3rd consecutive week despite adapting a manga page

Demon Slayer Season 4 is earning quite the name for itself as Ufotable continues to serve original anime-only content moments as narrative connectors in each episode. The Hashira Training Arc Episode 3, particularly, kicked off satisfying conversations about how it merely adapted a single page of the manga, not even an entire chapter. Despite the extraordinarily ambitious surprise, the show's fans majorly sided with the well-thought-out strategy to maintain the quality pacing throughout the anime season. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc episodes air every Sunday. (Crunchyroll)

Even though the episode primarily drew positive reviews from fans, this rare move was indisputably risky. For now, the innovative approach towards expanding character dynamics is working in the show's favour, and it's been reflected in the average household viewership rate in the Kanto region. During the fourth week of May (May 20-26), Demon Slayer again held its second rank on the weekly Japanese animation TV rankings.

Before the Season 4 premiere, the long-running Detective Conan series usually firmly occupied this spot. However, since the new season's first episode dropped on May 12, Tanjiro and his squad have comfortably sat at No. 2. This time, they garnered an average viewership rating of 6.3%, witnessing a 0.2% rise from the previous week's readings.

While the chart retained identical results up to rank No. 4, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3's performance slipped this week. Having previously recorded a score of 3.1% ratings at rank No. 5, the isekai anime slipped to the 7th spot with 2.7% in the final week of May.

Conversely, the shonen series My Hero Academia Season 7 soared to the 9th rank from its former post at No. 10. The Saturday anime broadcast of Episode 4 also recorded a 0.1% rise in its ratings, earning a 2.6% score in May Week 4.

May Anime TV Rankings (Week 4 for Kanto region)