Wind Breaker Episode 10: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Wind Breaker's first season of anime TV adaptation is sprinting towards the finish line with only four episodes remaining to close the 13-episode run of the weekly Friday broadcast. As one of the most anticipated premieres of the Spring anime lineup, the high school-based series based on Satoru Nii's manga series has been serving some of the most satisfying episodes centred around action-packed rivalries that dig deeper than one may notice at the first shallow glimpse. Still from Wind Breaker Episode 9.(CloverWorks)

With each fistfight and showdown, all nine episodes so far have opened a separate book of character-focussed narratives and nuances. However, every fulfilling ride must end somewhere. Before that happens, the Wind Breaker anime plans to go out with flying colours. As immaculate fight sequences team up with seamless animation, Wind Breaker's each flying punch tells a story that keeps soaring new heights each episode.

Crunchyroll describes the series as: “Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”

Check out the release schedule for the upcoming episode of the CloverWorks animation.

Wind Breaker Episode 10 Release date

According to several media sources, the next Wind Breaker episode will air in Japan on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 12:26 am JST.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 10?

After local Japanese TV networks broadcast the episode, international audiences may rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premiere:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, June 6, at 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, June 6, at 11:26 am

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, June 6, at 5:26 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, June 6, at 8:56 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, June 7, at 12:56 am

Wind Breaker Episode 9 Recap

Upon finishing watching the latest episode, a fan described the 9th entry as “Cinema” on X/Twitter. Reflecting the general sense of sentimental attachment many have attained with this show over the past nine episodes, they were especially moved by the “emotional aspect of this series.”

Episode 9 resumed with the breathtaking fight between Umemiya and Choji as the rest watched silently, holding their breath and awaiting the result of the epic showdown.

As their face-off continued, Umemiya's comments about Choji's weightless fists and impactless attacks prompted his emotional breakdown. Digging deeper into a reflective mood, he eventually got the better of his opponent, Umemiya's constructive criticism playing an instrumental role in his rise.

Umemiya soon takes charge, but not before headbutting with him a quick flashback of a more whimsical past when they first crossed paths at a Furin vs Shishitoren fight.

In the end, the Shishitoren and Bofurin conflict is resolved. Therefore, Episode 10 will likely focus on the students' perspectives as the next chapter zooms in on the culture at Furin High, with more character-focused stories making it to the forefront.