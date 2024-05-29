 June’s anime releases 2024 unveiled: The Rising Impact, Dear Friends spin off, Sword of the Demon Hunter and more - Hindustan Times
June’s anime releases 2024 unveiled: The Rising Impact, Dear Friends spin off, Sword of the Demon Hunter and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 29, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Beat the heat and relax at home as we have got your entertainment interests covered with upcoming Animes for the month of June.

While the world battles the heatwaves, anime fans are cool for the month of June with new movie and show releases. The end of the anime spring season ranges from releases of movies and anime shows such as A Few Moments of Cheer, Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, Sword of the Demon Hunter and many others. Here is everything you need to know from their release dates to where you can watch it and more.

(Courtesy: Netflix) New anime releases for the month of June: The Rising Impact and more
(Courtesy: Netflix) New anime releases for the month of June: The Rising Impact and more

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura

Witness the clash between the brutal fighters out there, Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura, in this showdown movie. The movie is a hard hitting, martial arts crossover brought to life by TMS entertainment. The fight begins on June 6, 2024 only on Netflix.

A Few Moments of Cheer

Releasing as a single episode, delve into the story of a lost musical aspiration. The plot introduces Kanata Asaya, a high school student passionate about music and how he revives music for the one person whose performance made her choose music. If you are a fan of classics such as Your Lie in April and Nodame Cantabile, this anime might pique your interest. It will release on June 7, 2024 but no streaming platform has been specified yet.

The Rising Impact

The Nakaba Suzuki creation follows the journey of Gawain, a third grader boy awestruck by the sports baseball as he witnesses a girl Kiria Nishino hit a ball at 300 yard stretch. Join in his love for the sport and and as he competes with the rivals in this sport drama. The anime releases on June 22, 2024 only on Netflix.

Sword of the Demon Hunter

The story follows the encounter of Jinta, protector of Kadono, as he encounters and tries to prevent attacks of a Demon God he was warned about. He soon realises this is just the beginning as his future is tied with fighting demons. The anime adaptation of the popular manga was announced in 2021. And it is finally releasing on June 21, 2024.

Other dramas releasing in the month of June

  • Demon Slayer: The Hashira Training Arc

Release Date: Continuing since May

Platform: Crunchyroll

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: S1: Part 2

Release date: Coming soon in June

Platform: Netflix

  • Oomoru-Ke: Dear Friends

Release date: June 21, 2024

Platform: Likely Hulu

News / Entertainment / Anime / June's anime releases 2024 unveiled: The Rising Impact, Dear Friends spin off, Sword of the Demon Hunter and more
Follow Us On