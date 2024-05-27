Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Since its striking May 12 comeback with a new season, the Demon Slayer anime saga has slowed things down, drawing attention to its characters and their motivations. With Tanjiro entering the Hashira Training Arc, the series has already set the mood for the pivotal characters' dreaded battle with Muzan and his demonic forces. With scars from previous showdowns gradually fading away, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu's focus is sealed on the war coming ahead. New episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 drop every Sunday.(Ufotable)

Season 4 has also offered some anime-only moments to the fans. During the eight-episode run, more episodes are expected to expand on character dynamics. Episode 3, “A Sword From Over 300 Years Ago,” dropped on streaming platforms this past Sunday, May 26.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series as:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Also read | My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 release date

The next Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode will air on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST.

Crunchyroll previously updated its release schedule for all future episodes of the season. From Episode 2 onwards, the anime streaming service switched the release time of Hashira Training Arc episodes from 11:45 am PT to 10:45 am.

Where to watch Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 4

While Japanese viewers can tune into Fuji TV and other local networks for the upcoming broadcast, international viewers can rely on Crunchyroll to simulcast the fourth episode at 10:45 am PT.

Indian streaming service JioCinema launched its brand-new anime hub on May 12. Therefore, Indian fans can also turn to this OTT platform for simultaneous access to the latest episodes of the series. All three episodes of Season 4 are already streaming on JioCinema, and seasons 1 to 3 are also available on the streamer.

Crunchyroll's website also confirms that Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 will start playing on Crunchyroll on June 2 at 10:45 am PT.

Correspondingly, the episode release schedule for other time zones is listed below:

Central Time: Sunday, June 2, at 12:45 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, June 2, at 1:45 pm

GMT: Sunday, June 2, at 5:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 2, at 11:15 pm

Australia Central Time: Monday, June 3, at 3:45 am

Also read | Wind Breaker Episode 9: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 recap

Episode 3 revolved around a fully recovered Tanjiro putting his training shoes back on with Tengen Uzui, which introduced him to new challenges. The character-driven approach also brought along several conversations between him and the former Hashira's wives. An exclusive anime development that wasn't pulled off the manga pages saw Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro's unlikely duo crossing paths again after the first episode.

More backstories jumped to the forefront and are expected to expand throughout the season. Thus far, the anime is staying true to the title and maintaining the essence of this chapter as a “training arc,” minus other big-scale battles.