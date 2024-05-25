Wind Breaker Episode 9: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Satoru Nii's manga is gradually climbing the fan-favourite list of the latest anime premieres. The underrated high school series, closely reminiscent of Tokyo Revengers, will return next week with more action-packed brawls while addressing several intricately interwoven character arcs and profoundly heartwarming backstories. Still from Wind Breaker Episode 8.(CloverWorks)

Despite a plethora of high school-set anime out there, Wind Breaker maps out its unique identity by shining the light on a new perspective towards all those previously dealt with emotional themes.

Crunchyroll describes the series as: “Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”

With only five chapters of the 13-episode seasons remaining, here's what you can expect from Wind Breaker Episode 9.

Wind Breaker Episode 9 Release date

According to several media sources, the next Wind Breaker episode will air in Japan on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 12:26 am JST.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 9?

After local Japanese TV networks broadcast the episode, international audiences may rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premiere:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, May 30, at 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, May 30, at 11:26 am

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, May 30, at 5:26 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, May 30, at 8:56 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, May 31, at 12:56 am

Wind Breaker Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 resumed the showdown between Sakura and Togame. As the former confronted the latter about losing his fire midway, Togame dove back into his memories of the past.

As Togame continued deeply considering Sakura's words, he couldn't help but question his actions and intent while complying with Tomiyama's declarations about the existing hierarchy and power politics in Shishitoren. Deep in thought, he firmly accepted defeat upon welcoming Sakura's blow. However, soon enough, Tomiyama, the one consuming Togame's thoughts, arrived on the scene.

Although Togame attempted to defy his decree, Tomiyama didn't ease down and responded by hitting Togame. There was no way he would be easing the reins on this battle.

Sakura took this attack personally as he seemed to have developed a connection with Togame during their crossfire. Umemiya held off his actions as Sakura sought to hit Tomiyama. With Sakura vs Togame concluded, it's officially time for Choji vs Umemiya to set into motion.