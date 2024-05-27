My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Since the departure of the American hero Star and Stripe, My Hero Academia is not only strategising its next move against the Villains, but they're also simultaneously battling inner demons. Despite discovering a vital squad member in cahoots with All For One, the team treads into unexpected territory. Holding forgiveness as their ultimate weapon against betrayal, Class 1-A prepares for the ultimate showdown with the Villains. My Hero Academia Season 7 airs every Saturday. (Studio Bones)

The fifth episode will deal out a new batch of wins and losses as the final battle is nigh. The following entry of the 21-episode run is titled “Let You Down” and will air on Saturday.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 Release date

The next My Hero Academia episode will drop on air on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5?

Japanese audiences may tune into the fifth episode on local networks, such as Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 5.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, June 1, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, June 1, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 1, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 recap

Class 1-A finally discovered the double agent on their team. Despite having all the reasons to turn against Yuga Aoyama, the heroes give him the benefit of the doubt, with Deku particularly empathizing with the trauma he may have incurred, gauging the extent of his exploitation at the hands of All For One.

Aizawa's anticipated appearance eases the heroes' pain. He divulges his well-crafted plan to Class 1-A, leaving the Aoyama family out of it. Later, he joins Yuga and consoles him with his reassuring words about the team being by his side.

Episode 4 encompassed all actions captured in chapters 338 to 340. The subsequent chapters, likely to be adapted by the forthcoming episode, will switch to the Villain side as conversations around the Mutant Revolution take centre stage.