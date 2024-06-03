 One Piece Episode 1108: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024

One Piece Episode 1108: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 03, 2024 11:51 PM IST

Here's when One Piece Episode 1108, titled Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion! is set to release

Good news for One Piece fans! The action-comedy anime series is back with another episode, set to arrive this week. As the previous episode seemingly brought Seraphim to the forefront, fans eagerly await to see what unfolds next. Thanks to the consistent release schedule, the wait is nearly over. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece Episode 1108 is set to arrive this week
One Piece Episode 1108 release date and time

Episode 1108, titled Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion! is set to arrive on Sunday, June 9, at 9:30 am JST. This means that US and Canadian audiences will see a nighttime release on Saturday. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 pmJune 8Saturday
CDT7:30 pmJune 8Saturday
EDT8:30 pmJune 8Saturday
GMT12:30 amJune 9Sunday
ACST10:00 amJune 9Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1108?

One Piece Episode 1108 will first air in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1108?

The previous episode ended with York being turned into stone. Episode 1108 is most likely to pick up after the intense cliffhanger and elaborate more on how S-Snake's attack on York. Speculative theories suggest that the former's action could be a major hint at the looming series of betrayals. Meanwhile, based on the title and the teaser trailer of the episode, it is safe to say that the main focus could be on the Seraphim.

News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1108: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
// // // // //