Gurvinder Singh’s Rehmat heads to Locarno 2026; Naseeruddin Shah-starrer is India’s only film in Golden Leopard race

National Award-winning filmmaker Gurvinder Singh has added another international milestone to his career. His latest film, Rehmat, starring Naseeruddin Shah, has been selected for the Main Competition at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The film will premiere on August 6 and compete for the festival's top honour, the Pardo d'Oro (Golden Leopard), making it the only Indian film in the prestigious competition this year. Scheduled to take place from August 5 to 15, the festival will also mark India's return to Locarno's main competition after four years. Naseeruddin Shah's Rehmat selected for Locarno main competition. (Locarno)

The last Indian film to compete in the section was Mahesh Narayanan's Ariyippu in 2022.

A cast led by Naseeruddin Shah Rehmat features a strong ensemble cast led by Naseeruddin Shah, with Suvinder Vicky, Mita Vasisht, Navjot Randhawa, and newcomers Diya Kamboj, Harwinder Aujla, and Jaswant Zafar playing key roles. The film also marks the acting debut of acclaimed Punjabi poet Jaswant Zafar.

In the film, Naseeruddin Shah plays Rashid Ali, a man whose family migrated from Punjab just before the 1947 Partition. Decades later, after spending most of his life in England, he returns to the village where he was born.

Celebrating the film's selection, actor Diya Kamboj shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Delighted to share that our film Rehmat has been officially selected for the 79th Locarno Film Festival in the Concorso Internazionale (International Competition). Locarno is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious film festivals, and to see our film selected on this global stage is truly an honour. It is a privilege to bring a story from Punjab to audiences around the world. Heartfelt congratulations to our whole team. Looking forward to celebrating Rehmat in Locarno and sharing this special moment with everyone.”