Mahesh Narayanan says he and Kamal Haasan laugh at rumours about differences between them over Thevar Magan sequel

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan has reacted to the reports casting doubts on his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan, which is a continuation of the actor’s iconic 1992 film Thevar Magan. After some reports claimed the film was shelved, the filmmaker clarified it was delayed. This did not stop the rumour mills though and reports of creative differences between the two began circulating. The filmmaker told Hindustan Times in a chat that he and Kamal laugh about such rumours. Also read: Mahesh Narayanan clarifies Kamal Haasan-starrer Thevar Magan sequel is on hold, not shelved

When quizzed about the rumours doing rounds about a rift between him and Kamal, Mahesh laughs and says, “We are people who are constantly in touch. It’s not about one film. We are not discussing just one film, we discuss multiple films at a time. I have been part of Raaj Kamal for a long time. We laugh at whatever comments happen.”

Mahesh and Kamal were reported to be working on a film that will continue the story told in Thevar Magan, which starred Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal. The 1992 film was remade in Hindi as Virasat. However, reports said the film was shelved. Mahesh says the film is delayed for sure as Kamal needs to devote time to his other projects. “See, he is busy with the films that he has already committed to. The film that we are doing is basically his script. His sensibilities and ideas are always unique. So, he also has to get some time to sit on it, apply, and make a film out of it. It takes time. It is not ‘get a script and do a film’,” says the filmmaker.

Kamal is currently busy with Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 hit Indian. Directed by Shankar, the film sees him reprise his iconic role of octogenarian freedom fighter Senapathy. The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, will be released on November 14, 2023. He also has the sequel to Vikram and an untitled film with Mani Ratnam in the pipeline. Mahesh, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his bilingual film Ariyuppu. The Malayalam-Hindi film stars Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha and will release on Netflix on December 16.

