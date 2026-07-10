How did Nate Smith go from 280 pounds to 225 pounds? Singer reveals weight loss secrets

Country singer Nate Smith has opened up about his weight loss journey, revealing how changes to his diet, exercise routine and lifestyle helped him transform his health. The Whiskey on You singer said his motivation was not just about his appearance but also about improving his stamina and energy during live performances. Nate Smith on June 23, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Keeping the energy on stage and making sure I do that, because I think that takes care of the fans,” Smith told PEOPLE.

Smith also reflected on his transformation, telling PEOPLE that he had worn XXL clothing for the past five or six years and was now “feeling really good” about his progress.

What motivated Nate Smith’s weight loss? Smith said years of feeling out of breath while performing pushed him to make major lifestyle changes. A respiratory infection in November 2024 became a turning point, prompting him to rethink his eating and drinking habits.

With encouragement from his brother Kyle, who had gone through his own weight loss journey, Smith focused on developing healthier habits. He began prioritizing better nutrition, reducing alcohol consumption and staying consistent with his routine.

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How did Nate Smith lose weight? Smith revealed that he reduced his daily calorie intake, increased his protein consumption and cut back on drinking as part of his transformation.

Within four months, the singer dropped from 280 pounds to 225 pounds. Smith has continued working towards his health goals and has said he wants to keep improving physically and mentally.

Rather than following a traditional gym-based workout routine, Smith focuses on staying active through everyday movement. He said he takes a walk almost every morning and prefers outdoor activities, including backpacking, when he is not performing.

Much of his physical activity also comes from being on stage. Speaking to Muscle & Fitness, Smith explained how performing contributes to his fitness routine.

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“I’m running around the whole time,” Smith said. “By the end of the show, I’ve got a pile of sweat going.”

Despite his transformation, Smith said his journey is ongoing. The singer has shared that he has a personal goal of reaching 185 pounds while continuing to build healthier habits.

By: Tusharika Tripathi