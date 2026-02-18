BTS member Jung Kook at 28 follows extreme diet that keeps stars like Karan Johar in shape

The 'one meal a day' (OMAD) trend is sweeping through the global elite, proving that when it comes to weight loss, sometimes less really is more. Joining the ranks of Bollywood celebs Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, BTS member Jung Kook has revealed that he is currently following the rigorous OMAD fasting regime. Also read | Dietician reveals the dangers of OMAD diet, shares how to fast healthily OMAD, which stands for one meal a day, is back in news after BTS member Jung Kook opened up about his current diet. (Instagram/ jungkook_bighitentertainment)

In a January 15 interview with Rolling Stone, Jung Kook, 28, shared the psychological payoff of such a strict diet. He said, “These days, I’m on a diet and only eat one meal a day. So I really look forward to that one meal. I find myself thinking, ‘What should I eat today?’ and waiting with patience. When I finally eat, I feel a sense of achievement.” With his schedule, there’s no set time for meals; he eats when he can, he added.

What is the OMAD diet? Jung Kook wasn't alone in his pursuit of the ‘sense of achievement’ that came with extreme fasting. In the last couple of years, while filmmaker Karan Johar credited OMAD for his visible physical transformation, actor Shah Rukh Khan, in a 2024 interview with The Guardian, also confirmed that he consumed just one meal a day, though he emphasised it was a personal lifestyle choice rather than a diet rule.

In a November 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals explained that OMAD was the most extreme form of intermittent fasting. It required consuming your entire daily caloric intake within a one-hour window, followed by a 23-hour fast.

Weight loss and other benefits of OMAD diet Pros vs cons of OMAD diet: while the results can be dramatic, Dr Gupta urged caution; he highlighted that even though the diet simplified life, it carried significant biological risks:

⦿ Rapid weight loss: The sheer difficulty of overeating in a single hour creates a natural calorie deficit.

⦿ Metabolic markers: Potential improvements in blood sugar levels and reduction in inflammation.

⦿ Mental simplicity: No more "meal prepping" for three different times of the day.

Muscle loss and other risks of OMAD diet ⦿ Nutritional deficiencies: It is incredibly difficult to fit all necessary vitamins, minerals, and proteins into one sitting.

⦿ The 'hanger' factor: Intense hunger can lead to irritability, poor concentration, and eventual binge eating.

⦿ Muscle loss: Without a steady protein intake, the body may begin to break down muscle tissue for energy.

⦿ Sustainability: Research suggests a 65 percent dropout rate, as the lifestyle is difficult to maintain socially and physically.

Final verdict: Should you try this extreme diet? Is OMAD diet safe for the average person? Probably not without supervision. Dr Gupta advised that a balanced approach —incorporating nutrient-rich foods across regular intervals — was far more sustainable for long-term health. "Consulting with healthcare professionals before starting such an extreme dietary regimen is advisable," Dr Gupta warned, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

For Jung Kook, the diet fit a high-octane life where 'achievement' was measured in both chart-toppers and discipline. For the rest of us, it might be worth sticking to a few more 'windows' of eating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.