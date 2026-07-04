Heart surgeon explains how alcohol affects the heart: Weakens cardiac muscles, increases blood pressure…

Taking to Instagram on July 3, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, explained how it happens, what the effects are, and what can be done about it.

When one refers to alcohol as their poison of choice, they are hitting far closer to home than they often realise. In addition to affecting various other organs, alcohol also has specific effects on the heart.

How does alcohol affect the heart? Before understanding how alcohol affects the heart in particular, it is important to understand how the substance reacts within the human body. According to Dr London, the liver breaks down alcohol into a chemical compound called acetaldehyde, which is toxic to every cell in the body.

In his words, “How does alcohol affect the heart? Well, understand that alcohol is broken down in the liver to acetaldehyde, which is toxic to every cell in the body. But it affects the heart really in three ways.”

The first way is by impacting the mitochondria, which are popularly known as the powerhouse of the cells. “It impacts calcium metabolism, and it can directly affect the structure of the proteins of the heart muscle itself,” noted Dr London.

This effect is dose-dependent and also cumulative, shared the cardiac surgeon. Therefore, the damage done shows up over time.

Alcohol also makes blood pressure go up. As per Dr London, “The more you drink, the more it climbs. The heart’s rhythm is disrupted. For every added daily drink, there's an increased risk of around 10 percent for atrial fibrillation.”

“And finally, it can actually weaken and dilate the heart. And a baggy heart is a weak heart,” pointed out Dr London. As per the surgeon, alcohol is the culprit in up to a third of heart failure cases that are not caused by blocked arteries.

Can the effect of alcohol on the heart be reversed? While considering the damage that alcohol consumption does to the heart, the good news to keep in mind is that the effects of the substance are reversible.

“Cut back, blood pressure comes down, heart rhythm stabilises, and even a weakened heart can recover,” shared Dr London.

“This isn't judgment. It's just data so that you can make solid, thoughtful decisions for yourself,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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