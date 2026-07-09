Can strangers use Meta Muse Image to remix your photos? Social media users flag concern; we test the tool

Meta’s newly launched Muse Image generator has sparked a major privacy debate on social media, with some users calling the tool a ‘privacy landmine’. While it offers impressive creative tools, one of its features allows the public content from any Instagram handle to be ‘remixed’ into AI-generated images, without any notification to the account. Meta Muse Image AI privacy (gemini AI ) A section of Instagram users has also flagged that the feature was on by default. Here’s a lowdown of everything you need to know about it and how to claim control over your digital likeness.

Meta announcing arrival of the Meta Muse Image

What is Muse Image Muse Image is Meta’s first in-house image generator, replacing third-party models with technology from Superintelligence Labs. It is ‘agentic’, meaning it uses a ‘brain’ called Muse Spark to reason through prompts and plan layouts before the ‘hands’ (Muse Image) draw the result. The tool is part of apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, and Meta AI, requiring no new sign-up or credit card information.

Why users are criticising it Its most controversial feature is the ability to use public Instagram content of users over 18. Anyone can simply @ your username in a prompt to generate images featuring your face and likeness, with no notification sent to you. Critics have labelled this a “privacy landmine”.

How to check and opt out of the feature

How To opt out of meta muse image (AI)