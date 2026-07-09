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    Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur to lead Milap Zaveri’s intense musical romance

    Actor Aditya Roy Kapur will star in Milap Milan Zaveri’s upcoming feature, described as an intense musical love story

    Updated on: Jul 9, 2026, 21:58:41 IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
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    Actor Aditya Roy Kapur will headline filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri’s next feature, described by its makers as an “intense, violent and deeply emotional musical love story”.

    Aditya Roy Kapur
    Aditya Roy Kapur

    The film, backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, is expected to go on floors later this year, with a theatrical release planned for 2027. Explaining the casting, Zaveri says, “Aditya has always had an amazing ability to portray love with power and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2 (2013), audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak.” He adds, “This character is heroic, intense, aggressive, and many notches above the madness of my film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025). I couldn’t think of anyone better than Adi to bring this character to life.”

    Milap Zaveri
    Milap Zaveri


    Kumar adds, “Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love. From Aashiqui 2 to Metro… In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way. We share a great creative comfort, and I’m happy we’re coming together once again for a story that’s intense, emotional and mounted on a grand scale

    Bhushan Kumar
    Bhushan Kumar
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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur To Lead Milap Zaveri’s Intense Musical Romance
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur To Lead Milap Zaveri’s Intense Musical Romance
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