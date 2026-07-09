Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur to lead Milap Zaveri’s intense musical romance

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur will headline filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri’s next feature, described by its makers as an “intense, violent and deeply emotional musical love story”. Aditya Roy Kapur

The film, backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, is expected to go on floors later this year, with a theatrical release planned for 2027. Explaining the casting, Zaveri says, “Aditya has always had an amazing ability to portray love with power and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2 (2013), audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak.” He adds, “This character is heroic, intense, aggressive, and many notches above the madness of my film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025). I couldn’t think of anyone better than Adi to bring this character to life.”