Aditya Roy Kapur showed up in shorts, chappals with socks: Mohit Suri remembers 1st meeting with his Aashiqui 2 hero

Mohit Suri’s latest release Saiyaara has shaken up the box office. Starring Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their debut, the musical romantic drama film earned the title of a ‘super hit’ within hours of release on July 18. According to the rave reviews, apart from the impressive performance delivered by the newcomers, another major highlight of Saiyaara was the vibe of Aashiqui 2, Mohit’s 2013 film, that audiences got from it. After all, the idea behind Saiyaara was initially supposed to be Aashiqui 3. Well, Mohit recently shared the story behind Ahaan’s casting. Today, let’s find out how the director decided to take Aditya Roy Kapur as his hero in Aashiqui 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Mohit Suri took a trip down memory lane. He revealed how a nationwide talent hunt was held in order to find newcomers for Aashiqui 2, but things did not work out. Mohit shared, “Then suddenly, one of my assistants called Aditya Roy Kapur. I think Aditya didn’t even know who I was. He had no idea. I think Ranbir (Kapoor) told him, “Go meet him, he’s a good director.” Aditya showed up in shorts, chappals with socks, and a shirt. And while I was talking to him, he was spinning around in a revolving chair.”

Mohit went on to reveal, “All my assistants were very offended, wondering what kind of behaviour this was. But in my mind, I was thinking- this guy has come here on a bike. If this same guy had arrived in a Range Rover, he would be my character, Rahul Jaykar. So I believe the best casting happens when the camera isn’t rolling.”

In another interview, Mohit had shared how he was not too impressed with Ahaan’s audition for Saiyaara. But there was something interesting about the star kid which drew the director in. The two later went out for dinner and drinks, post which Mohit saw Ahaan in his element with his hair down. The star kid’s personality convinced the director that Ahaan is the right choice. By the looks of the reviews received by Saiyaara, the audience could not have agreed more.