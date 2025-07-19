Saiyaara: Crowds go crazy for Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda, turn cinema hall into a concert; netizens say ‘hype is real’

There was a time when most members of the audience visited theatres to watch a film for the story, or just to escape real life and get lost in the magical world of cinema. But lately the crowds in cinema halls consist of fans who are watching movies only for their favourite actors. Well, on July 18, history was made when a film starring newcomers witnessed a whopping opening day. We are talking about Mohit Suri’s latest release Saiyaara, which marks Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday and Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut. The box office numbers and the rave reviews were a big cause of celebration for the team. Interestingly, we now have actual footage from a cinema hall, which looks like the inside of a concert hall. Audiences reaction to Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara

In a video which has gone viral across the internet from a show of Saiyaara at the theatre, the audience can be seen going crazy while watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on the silver screen. Fans are singing, dancing and a man even took off his shirt in excitement. It is absolutely crazy and made many netizens wonder if the hype is real. Well, some people from the public who actually went for the first day show have now confirmed that this reaction is very much real. Under a viral Reddit thread, a social media user shared, “Just came back from a show ..the hype is real. I went to hate watch and actually found it enjoyable.”

Another comment read, “Actually when this song plays in the movie, it is so fantasticly shown. I got goosebumps n was crying like crazy. Ppl were whistling n shouting in my theatre. I guess ppl react differently when the content exceeds your expectations. Let ppl enjoy how they want to,” whereas a netizen revealed, “No but seriously i dont think its paid PR. Saw the movie in Delhi today that too in a very normal theatre but when i went to book the tickets on District it was massive. The shows were almost full and every theatre was nearly housefull. Also people were actually reacting like this (not exactly dancing and all) but actually cheering and clapping and whistling.”

Are you planning to watch Saiyaara this weekend?