Ahaan Panday’s audition did not get him Saiyaara, it was him standing on the bar after drinks: Reveals Mohit Suri

One of the most awaited star kid debuts this year is that of Ananya Panday’s cousin brother and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday. The young star in the making is beginning his journey in Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara. Also starring Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda in the lead, the upcoming romantic drama was born from an idea for Aashiqui 3. So far, from the looks of the songs and the trailer of the film, netizens are quite impressed with Ahaan’s screen presence and acting chops. But did you know his audition failed to impress the director of the film? Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri

In a recent chat with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, filmmaker Mohit Suri revealed how Ahaan Panday got his debut film Saiyaara. Mohit shared, “To be honest, I can say this today, I didn't really care much about his audition. But there's something about the guy that seemed interesting. So I just said ‘let's go out for dinner’. So then he takes me to this formal place and he's behaving and he's like trying to like do the show. And then I get him a couple of drinks down and then he's taking me to some place in South Bombay which is like, these kids and... then I see the real Ahaan Panday. And then, finally he's standing on the bar and I'm like ‘okay this is the guy I want for my film’. That's the audition that got him (the film).”

So it wasn’t Ahaan’s audition but his real personality, which came out when the star kid let his hair down, that managed to bag his debut film Saiyaara. That’s a fun story. Well, audiences are now eagerly waiting to witness Ahaan on the silver screen as a heartbroken rockstar when Saiyaara arrives in theatres tomorrow, on July 18. Netizens have very high expectations.