Mohit Suri on Deepika Padukone’s alleged 8-hour shift demand for Spirit: ‘You knew what the project entailed…’

After 3 years, filmmaker Mohit Suri is all set to return to theatres with his new romantic drama Saiyaara. Starring Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday opposite Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda, the film is scheduled to release on July 18. Ahead of the same, in a recent interview, Mohit shared his thoughts on a controversy regarding another film that has been making headlines — Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which Deepika Padukone reportedly opted out of because her alleged demand for an 8-hour shift as a new mother was denied. Mohit Suri and Deepika Padukone

In a chat with NDTV, filmmaker Mohit Suri shared his thoughts on the whole debate of work hours which stemmed from this development in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. The director was quoted saying, “Well, to each their own. I think it depends on the kind of budget you're working with, I don't think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what's required. No one's sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone.” He further added, “You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed - the constraints, the realities.”

However, Mohit concluded that the root behind this debate is not personal, but in fact budget issues. Well, after Deepika Padukone stepped out from the project, Sandeep Reddy Vanga roped in his Animal actor Triptii Dimri, who made waves as Bhabhi 2 when the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer released in 2023. Also starring Prabhas, Spirit is slated to arrive in theatres in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to witness newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara this week. Especially after the filmmaker revealed that the idea behind Saiyaara was originally Aashiqui 3.