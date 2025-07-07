Animal star Rashmika Mandanna on Deepika Padukone’s alleged 8-hour shift request for Spirit: ‘It's fair that…’

A big debate is currently doing the rounds in Bollywood. No, not the infamous nepotism debate. We are talking about the discussion around 8-hour shifts on film set. This topic came under the limelight around a month ago after actor Deepika Padukone opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film Spirit. According to rumours, one reason behind DP’s exit was that her request for an 8-hour work shift as a new mother was reportedly denied. Amid these reports, Sandeep announced Animal actor Triptii Dimri as his female lead opposite Prabhas. Ever since then, many celebs have shared their thoughts about the topic. The latest star to join the list is actor Rashmika Mandanna, who worked also with Sandeep in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023). Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone

In a recent chat with Mojo Story, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the 8-hour shift debate. She shared, “Today, when the debate is going on, I know a lot of people have opinions about it, and rightly so. But it's fair that you went and told your director, ‘Okay, this is the timeframe I want to work in. Can we do this?’” Rashmika went on to add, “Of course, it's their personal debate. But just to throw a little light on these things, there are much worse scenarios happening where you are working 2–3 days without going home, without even having a little nap.”

Rashmika further shared her experience of working in different industries. She revealed that in the South, actors work a 9 am to 6 pm shift, much like office hours. Meanwhile in Hindi cinema, Rashmika has experienced a 9 am to 9 pm shift. She went on to add, “It's 12 working hours so now as an actor, I am open to both of these working hours because this is what my firm requires.”

On the film front, Rashmika is expected to reunite with her onscreen husband Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep soon for the much-awaited sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Deepika, on the other hand, is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen after daughter Dua Padukone Singh’s birth with Atlee and Allu Arjun’s next, tentatively titled AA22xA6.