‘As a young mother Deepika Padukone deserves it’: Vikrant Massey supports 8-hour shift, hopes to do it himself

A month ago, actor Deepika Padukone announced her next film which would mark her comeback to the silver screen after daughter Dua Padukone Singh’s birth. The Bollywood diva has joined forces with superstar Allu Arjun and Atlee in their magnum opus AA22xA6. The news came amid rumours of her fallout with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his next film Spirit. DP was set to play the lead role but things didn’t work out and she opted out of the project. Buzz suggested that one of the reasons behind Deepika’s exit was a request for an 8-hour shift as a new mother. DP’s Chhapaak co-star and fellow star parent Vikrant Massey has now shared his opinion on the ongoing debate in the industry. Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone

In a recent chat with Firstpost, during promotions of his next film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, actor Vikrant Massey stated that he hopes the 8-hour shift idea works, because he aspires to do that soon. He explained, “I want to do that myself. And I hope to achieve that. Maybe in a couple of years I will go out there and tell people that 'yes, great, you know I'd love to work with you, we can collaborate, but I would only work for 8 hours'. But at the same time, it should be a choice.” Talking about how money plays an important factor, “I need to be cognizant of the fact that I would need to reduce my fee for it. If I cannot give my producer 12 hours a day, I cannot go out there and not reduce my fee. I ought to reduce my fee. It's a give and take. Right? So yeah, I think it definitely works. And as a young mother I think she deserves it.”

Vikrant has always maintained that work-life balance is important, which is why he decided to take a break from films last year in December, in order to spend time with his wife Sheetal Thakur and their son Vardaan. He is now all set to return to the silver screen opposite star kid Shanaya Kapoor in her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The romantic drama, which features Vikrant as a visually impaired musician, is scheduled to release on July 11.