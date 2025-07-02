Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer: Fans find Shanaya Kapoor better than current nepokids, call Vikrant Massey ‘greasy’

After a very long wait, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is finally joining her cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at the movies! Her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite actor Vikrant Massey, is all set to arrive in theatres on July 11, next Friday. After an impressive teaser and the first two tracks, the trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was shared last night by the makers. Initially when it was announced that Shanaya is making her Bollywood debut, she was brutally trolled. But after watching the star kid in the trailer, netizens are blown away! Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The two minutes thirty nine seconds long trailer clip of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan begins with Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey screaming, before the newcomer slaps her co-star across the face while sitting in a train. Vikrant is then introduced as a visually impaired musician named Jahaan whereas Shanaya aka Saba Shergill is a theater artist who is seen wearing a blindfold in most of the trailer. ‘Gandhari ban ke kyun ghoom rahi ho’ is a question that is asked by Vikrant, but we’ll have to wait for the film to release to hear Shanaya’s answer. While their chemistry is not too appealing, Shanaya’s diction, dialogue delivery and acting chops seem promising.

Well, netizens are impressed. Lauding Shanaya Kapoor ahead of her debut, a social media user claimed, “Who would have thought that Shanaya would be the best acting wise amongst all the nepo kids. Credit where credit is due,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “but kinda liked Shanaya's performance in trailer, she's better than current nepokids. But still this movie won't able to survive in box office for sure.” Another comment read, “she is not awful when she speaks, don’t be a ugly hater lol. she looks promising and her modulation is good. it’s okay to say something is good when it is, you don’t have to lie for upvotes lmfao,” while a surprised netizen shared, “Hold the fokin presses, Shanaya giving the best acting performance from the nepo trash brigade was not on my bingo card. I know it's not a high bar but she's the first one that didn't want to make me throw up when delivering a line.”

However, netizens are not too happy about Vikrant’s long hair look and styling. Disappointed by the same, one internet user stated, “Vikrant's styling is all wrong. He is looking like a drunk uncle and they have no chemistry,” whereas another wrote, “Vikrant can look pretty good in a boy next door kind of way. But this styling is horrid. Half the time his hair look too greasy.. What is with men's styling in romantic movies these days.. We have karthik looking like a hobo and Vikrant looking like he needs a bath.” Another comment read, “Exactly. They could have made him look romantically applealing. He looks greasy and tired.”

After catching the trailer, how excited are you to watch Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in theatres next week?