‘Sandeep Reddy Vanga take notes’: Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s AA22xA6 after Spirit fiasco; fans react

Since the last two weeks, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been the talk of the town. The reason? Her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer Spirit. Initial reports suggested that the actor opted out from the project because the new mother’s alleged ‘expectations’ were not met — working 8 hours a day, demands for 10% profit-sharing apart from her ₹25 crore remuneration and refusal to deliver dialogues in Telugu. But later when Animal star Triptii Dimri was roped in as the lead, new buzz claimed that DP was not comfortable with bold scenes, with reports referring to Spirit as an A-rated film. This resulted in the director lashing out on social media about dirty PR games without naming anyone. While Deepika kept her lips sealed, the actor has now announced her comeback film with Allu Arjun and Atlee, which fans believe is a hard-hitting response to Sandeep. Deepika Padukone reunites with Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the female lead in Allu Arjun’s magnum opus AA22xA6 helmed by filmmaker Atlee. Today morning became extra special for fans when the team shared the official announcement video featuring Deepika and Atlee, who are reuniting two years after working together in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Deepika looks phenomenal in her fierce avatar and the announcement teaser has left her fans ecstatic, with several hailing her as the OG queen of Bollywood. Along with the video, makers shared, “The Queen marches to conquer!❤‍🔥 Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone ✨ #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures💥@alluarjunonline @atlee47 #SunPictures #AA22 #A6.”

While some fans lauded Deepika and Atlee in the comment section below, a majority of comments were digs at Sandeep Reddy Vanga. For instance, one social media user shared, “@vangaism take some notes on how to properly treat the queen 👸🏻🤣,” whereas another wrote, “#sandeepreddyvanga see this is her versatility, reputation and Range. Learn ethics and values to respect a women. Not directing a film where feminine should be used to disgraced and harrassed by masculine power.” A comment read, “THAT’s MOTHER!!! what a punch on vanga’s face without saying a word. that’s how you hold up ur chin with dignity. her role looks promising, atlee presents her really good on screen. she was one of the strongest part of jawan,” whereas another netizen claimed, “That's how a director respect queen Deepika 🙌🔥.” One troll even stated, “Vanga must be feeling so irritated now lol.” Meanwhile, some netizens accused Sandeep of lying about Deepika’s alleged demands. One such comment read, “Yup so it was never about speaking Telugu or 8 hours or remuneration. All those were lies? Guess we now know who the bigger liar was in this whole saga 🤔,” whereas another internet user shared, “Doesn’t that just show Vanga was lying?”

Last week, without naming anyone, Sandeep had tweeted, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !.”

According to latest reports, apart from Deepika, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6 will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.