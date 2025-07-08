Saiyaara Trailer: Netizens feel Ananya’s cousin Ahaan Panday looks promising; ‘Dude is trying unlike other nepodas’

2025 has been an exciting year for Hindi cinema, with many fresh faces being introduced in Bollywood, such as Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The next to join the list is Ananya Panday’s cousin brother and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday. The star kid who won hearts with his dance moves at sister and content creator Alanna Panday’s wedding, is all set to make his acting debut this year with Mohit Suri and YRF’s upcoming film Saiyaara, opposite Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda. After an intriguing teaser and multiple songs from the film, the much-awaited trailer of Saiyaara is finally here. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara trailer

When the teaser of Saiyaara released over a month ago, many netizens found Ahaan Panday promising. The view has not changed much after the trailer was dropped today. The two minutes forty three seconds long video begins with Ahaan beating up an artist reviewer before saying, “Krish Kapoor. Aaj ke baad yeh naam nahi bhoolna. Say the name!” We are then introduced to Aneet Padda as Vaani, who is writing songs for Krish’s band. After a rocky first meeting, they eventually fall in love. But things take a weird u-turn when Aneet threatens Ahaan with a knife, hence making him a rockstar with a broken heart.

Ahaan’s performance has managed to impress fans. One social media user shared, “Aahan was genuinely trying can see a bit of range there. Knowing he is a nepo kid i am impressed. Aneet on the other hand i wanted her to perform well and shine between these nepo kids but my girl has dead expression, delivery dialogues without opening her mouth, is not goregous heroine either. I am afraid for her,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Ahaan is the same age as Janhvi Kapoor and he looks 50x more prepared than she did for her debut film. The work he's put in the last few years actually shows, unlike for what's been most of both Janhvi and Sara's careers.” Another comment read, “Who would have thought Ahaan Panday would be the nepo to watch out for! The trailer is not bad at all. Mohit Suri knows how to cut trailers. Both the leads can act and share a workable chemistry,” whereas an internet user stated, “I'm actually seated for it, ngl Ahaan looks promising, i think the dude is atleast trying unlike other nepodas.”

But overall the trailer received mixed reviews, with many movie-buffs comparing it to Mohit Suri’s previous outings. For instance, a netizen claimed, “And that's how the trailer should be cut.. let's see how the movie is.. Ahaan ke dialogue samajh nahi aaye, the girl's a cutie.. college students jamke dekhenge lagta hai.. rockstar+Aashiqui 2+ek villian sabka khichdi hai,” whereas another wrote, “He’s really trying but you can’t expect ppl to be impressed by this when there’s Aashiqui 2. Better songs, better acting by ARK. This is just a cheap copy by Mohit Suri trying to create the same hype A2 did.”

Are you looking forward to Saiyaara’s theatrical release on July 18?