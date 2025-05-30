Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leave netizens impressed with Saiyaara teaser; ‘This Nepo baby seems promising’

A month ago, Chunky Panday’s actor daughter Ananya Panday welcomed another newcomer from the Panday fam to the movies. We are talking about her cousin brother and star in the making, Ahaan Panday. Ahaan is all set to begin his career as an actor with Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films’ romantic film Saiyaara, alongside Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda. Well, today makers dropped the official teaser of Saiyaara and it has successfully taken social media by storm, giving us a glimpse of Ahaan and Aneet’s promising acting chops along with their intense sizzling onscreen chemistry. Saiyaara teaser

The one minute fifteen seconds long teaser of Saiyaara begins with a glimpse of lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, with Aneet narrating what seems like poetry. At first glance, their chemistry is fire! They look convincing as two individuals falling head over heels for each other. Ahaan also flaunts his rock solid abs, which have successfully turned up the heat across the internet. With the intensity of this teaser we get sneak peeks of pain, heartbreak, romance and also a little bit of action. All in all, Saiyaara has ‘classic Mohit Suri film’ written all over it, and fans are here for it!

Lauding Ahaan and Aneet, one social media user stated, “This Nepo baby seems promising.. girl's too pretty😍,” whereas another wrote, “Ahaan is the only last hope.” A comment also read, “Omg! I already know who’s going to be Bollywood’s next heartthrob, the next big sensation!! The next Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Ranvir and Hrithik of Bollywood!!! Ahaan Panday is the future superstar, the next-gen icon in the making. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @ahaanpandayy already got a crush.” Meanwhile, some netizens compared the teaser of Saiyaara to Mohit’s previous romantic dramas Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Malang (2020). One such netizen claimed, “Congratulations ❤️❤️ @ahaanpandayy it's giving ashiqui 2 vibes 😍😍. Waiting for the album of saiyara,” whereas another wrote, “Thoda rockstar+aashiqui 2+Malang sab milake = saiyaara... I hope these two won't disappoint us .. 🤞.”

Ahaan also got a shout out from his friends and family in the industry. Tara Sutaria shared, “AHAANIE! It’s finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!! @ahaanpandayy,” whereas Rasha Thadani wrote: “SO PROUD OF UUUUU 🌟🌟💗💗💗.” His sister and influencer Alanna Panday shared, “Baby brother's first movie — go watch the teaser!,” whereas Ananya penned a sweet note that read, “My brother is a star 😍😍😍🧿🧿😭😭😭 love you Ahaani @ahaanpandayy This looks amazing!!! intense!! Can't wait 😍😍😍 @aneetpadda_ 🤩🤩🤩 @mohitsuri 🙏🙏🙏🙏 @yrf @shanoosharmarahihai 🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️.”

Well, we can’t wait to catch Ahaan and Aneet in theatres when Saiyaara arrives on the silver screen on July 18.