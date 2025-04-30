When Ananya Panday and brother Ahaan Panday set the dance floor on fire with their moves; throwback video

Earlier this week, actor Ananya Panday welcomed her cousin brother Ahaan Panday to the movies. Son of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and Deanne Pandey, Ahaan is all set to make his acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ and Mohit Suri’s upcoming romantic film Saiyaara, opposite Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda. Giving him a shout out, Ananya had shared, “Welcome to the movies my brother ❤️🙏🧿🥺.” While fans are yet to witness Ahaan’s acting chops with his first film, we came across an old video of the star kid where he flaunted his dancing skills alongside Ananya. Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday

In 2023, Ahaan Panday’s sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in a royal wedding. All the Pandays and their loved ones, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, had come together to celebrate Alanna and Ivor’s union. During the wedding festivities, Ahaan and his cousin sister Ananya Panday set the dance floor on fire with their crazy massy moves. In the viral video, which Alanna had shared on her YouTube channel, Ahaan and Ananya grooved to the iconic party song Saat Samundar Paar from Sunny Deol’s 1992 film Vishwatma.

At one point, Chunky hilariously pushed his nephew Ahaan aside and shook a leg with Ananya before Ahaan joined them again. In the comment section below, many fans showered love, predicting a bright future in the film industry for Ahaan. For instance, one netizen wrote, “Seriously Ahaan will be worth the next bollywood star... look man he kept the floor on fire🔥🔥.....,” whereas another internet user pointed out, “This guy expressions were bang on..so involved in dancing.” Another social media user wrote, “Okay, I must say Ahaan does have charm.He was glowing on that floor.” Meanwhile, a year-old comment read, “The starkid that should've been launched.” Well, it’s finally happening.

We wish Ahaan Panday all the best!