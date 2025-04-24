Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja flaunts his smooth-as-butter dance moves on Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chaleya; watch

It is natural for the audience to have high expectations from a star kid when their actor parents are supremely talented and were all the rage at the peak of their careers. This is a major reason why fans are so excited to witness Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s debut as an actor in the Hindi film industry. After auditioning for 9 long years and assisting on Bollywood films, Yashvardhan is finally beginning his acting journey with National Award winner and filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s next film. Ahead of the same, the star kid has been winning hearts with his very smooth dance moves on social media. Just today, we got our hands on a clip where Yashvardhan danced to Shah Rukh Khan’s tunes. Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja dancing to Jawan song Chaleya

This video featuring Yashvardhan Ahuja was originally shot in 2023, soon after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan arrived in theatres. But it has now resurfaced on social media and is going viral! All the credit goes to Govinda’s son, who flaunts his smooth-as-butter dance moves, proving that he inherited his star father’s dancing genes. In the video, Yashvardhan can be seen grooving to SRK and Nayanthara’s peppy track Chaleya, helmed by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Yashvardhan’s body is flowing like water, as though he has no bones. It is a delight watching him burn the dance floor.

The only complaint we have is why this dance video isn't as long as the original music video? Well, much like us, fans can’t get over Yashvardhan’s impeccable dance moves. In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Uffff Yash you looks so hot 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another fan claimed, “Growing & glowing my brother @ahuja_yashvardhan good to see this ❤️❤️.” Another comment read, “Your are fire man !! 🔥🔥@ahuja_yashvardhan,” whereas a netizen predicted, “Upcoming Super Star of the Film Industry.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja shine bright on the silver screen soon!