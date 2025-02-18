Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja takes internet by storm; netizens call him a blend of Ranbir Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan

Most star kids today have a fan following which is almost as strong as the ones dedicated to their celebrity parents. For instance, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor had several fan pages on social media even before they entered Bollywood as newcomers. Well, a star kid who is currently trending all across the internet is Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s handsome son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The last time he took social media by storm was when he danced next to his father on a reality show. This time, he left netizens gushing when he stepped out for a dinner date with his mother. Yashvardhan Ahuja reminds fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan

On Valentine’s weekend, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja stepped out looking ravishing in a red dress. She was accompanied by their son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who looked handsome and effortlessly cool in brown trousers paired with a white button-down shirt and a blue denim jacket on top. Yashvardhan completed the look with round-framed glasses and blue sneakers. Well, his good looks dropped several jaws. But what many netizens pointed out was his stark resemblance to two Bollywood heartthrobs— Kapoor Khandaan’s chirag Ranbir Kapoor and the industry’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan.

Soon after the video went viral across social media, one netizen claimed, “Hrithik from Koi Mil Gaya + Ranbir from Jagga Jasoos,” whereas another internet user stated, “Kuch second confuse ranbir or hritik 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.” A movie-buff opined, “Ye to koi mil Gaya movie ke Hrithik Jesa he. 😂😂😂😂,” whereas another fan joked, “When @ranbir kapoor and @hrithikroshan had a baby.” Of course, there were some netizens who rubbished these comments by pointing out how Yashvardhan is a carbon copy of his parents Govinda and Sunita. One such netizen shared, “He looks like his mother, so NO,” while a Govinda fan stated, “He looks like his Father only!!” Another comment read, “No He is a Perfect Blend of his Govinda and Sunita as he looks like a mix of them 😂😂😂.”

Well, netizens now want to know when Yashvardhan plans to follow in his superstar father Govinda’s footsteps straight into Bollywood.