Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan Roshan reminds netizens of Timothee Chalamet in viral video; fans say ‘hero material’

One thing netizens love even more than celebrities are star kids! Which is why back in November last year, when Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan shared a picture with their sons, the internet went into a frenzy. Fans could not believe that Hrehaan Roshan (18) and Hridaan Roshan (16) were all grown up. What further took the internet by storm was how ‘gorgeous’ Hrithik and Sussanne’s sons are! It’s obviously all in the genes. Well, today their younger son Hridaan is trending on social media again after his recent appearance at the success bash of The Roshans. Hridaan Roshan is reminding netizens of Timothée Chalamet

Roshans are one of the most iconic families of the Hindi film industry. Well, The Roshans is a documentary which follows the journey of the family over the years starring Hrithik Roshan, his filmmaker father and former actor Rakesh Roshan, music director Rajesh Roshan and the rest of the star family along with inputs from their celebrity friends. Well, last night the family got together with close friends from the industry to celebrate the success of their docu-series, which has received love across the internet. But it was Hridaan Roshan who stole the limelight with his flawless good looks, which reminded many of French-American actor and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Yes, you read that right. In the comment section of a viral video featuring Hridaan from the event, one social media user claimed, “Timothee chalamet jaisa lag raha hai..,” whereas a comment read, “He looks like Timothee Chalamet.” Another fan gushed, “Indian version of Timothee Chalamet 🙌🔥,” whereas a netizen joked, “I actually thought someone morphed him with timothy😂. He got the best genes from his parents.” Meanwhile, many others believe Hridaan could follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. One such fan gushed, “Y hote h hero material,” whereas another comment read, “He can actually act in Hollywood wish he had his dad's green eyes.”

Do you also think Hridaan Roshan resembles Timothee Chalamet?