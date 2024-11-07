Hrithik Roshan’s ‘gorgeous’ sons Hrehaan-Hridaan take internet by storm; fans say ‘10000% joining movies’

If there is one thing that fans love even more than their favourite celebrities, it’s the children of their favourite celebrities. While some venture into Bollywood following in the footsteps of their actor or filmmaker parents, others take a different career approach. Nevertheless, it is an absolute delight watching these star kids grow into young adults. Well, two star kids who took the internet by storm today are Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. But why? Well, netizens can’t believe how grown up and gorgeous the young men are! Hrithik and Sussanne's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are all grown up

It all started when their mommy Sussanne shared a picture with Hrehaan and Hridaan on her official social media handle. The photograph soon went viral on the internet, leaving fans gushing over the strong Roshan gene game. The two boys have grown up as the perfect combination of ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’— to be read as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Along with the now viral photograph, Sussanne wrote: “I looked up and you both were standing next to me.. what a feeeeling…🥹🤍💎💎 Nothing is brighter than my ‘SonShine’…✊🏼✊🏼✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨#blessedmama.”

Netizens were not able to handle their emotions, which soon flooded on social media. Under the post shared by Sussanne, one fan gushed, “Wait! 😳 When did they grow up😮! My God, they’re gorgeous young men! Bless them,” whereas another comment read: “How Gorgeous Are Your Boys God bless 💙🧿.” Meanwhile, many other netizens predicted a bright future in Bollywood for Hrithik’s sons. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Next Superstars of Bollywood 🔥🔥❤️,” whereas a Reddit user shared, “10000% joining movies lol they look too handsome.”

Some fans even saw a resemblance between Hrithik’s sons and Sussanne’s actor brother Zayed Khan. One such netizen wrote: “One looks like hrithik and the other like zayed ur brother😍,” while another comment read: “They look like their @itszayedkhan uncle🔥.”

Well, we have to side with netizens here. It truly would be a delight to see Hrehaan and Hridaan at the movies!